Horoscope Today, November 10, Wednesday: Faith, hope and kindness go a long way. Astrologer and prophesier Pandit Jagannath Guruji talks to India.com and predicts the day for our readers. Today, the financial-related matter will be stabilized for Gemini, Leo and Pisces. Read on to see what the day has in store for you!

Aries: The Aries people would be very choosy when it comes to deciding on the marriage of a family member. They would be able to convince others.

Taurus: The Taurus people would not be disappointed on the work front. They would be met with praise and honour.

Gemini: The Gemini people would find their money related matter stabilizing to a great extent. They might think of future investments.

Cancer: The Cancer people would need to make a fresh beginning with regard to their relationship. They need to urgently sort out the differences.

Leo: The Leo people would regret not saving in the past as they are facing problems today. Remember, it’s better to start late than never.

Virgo: The Virgo people would be choosy in their eating habits and that might give positive results for them. They want to mend their habits.

Libra: The Libra people would succeed in impressing someone with their acumen and skills. They would be very organised at work today.

Scorpio: The Scorpio people would be troubled by mood swings. They might expect a very important assignment to come their way.

Sagittarius: Achievements made by some young members of the family would make the Sagittarians very proud. They would get the help they had been seeking for long.

Capricorn: The Capricorn people would meet someone new to who they would instantly relate because of compatible ideology. They would be able to establish a better understanding with near and dear ones.

Aquarius: The Aquarius people who live in rented accommodation would think of shifting their house for a change of scene. They would also indulge in good eating habits.

Pisces: The Pisces people would be in a much better financial position than they were till some months back. They need to avoid work-related travel for now as it might not give positive results.