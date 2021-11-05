Horoscope Today, November 5, Friday: If astrology is something that brings some sort of relief to you in these trying times, renowned astrologer and prophesier Pandit Jagannath Guruji helps you with his astrological prediction. Check out how the day’s going to look like if you believe in the power of the universe and the position of the stars in your life.Also Read - Diwali Horoscope, November 4, Thursday: Leos to Get Financial Benefits, Not The Best Day For Virgo, Libra, Scorpio

Aries: The Aries people would benefit in their business if they make use of the right technology. Meeting an old friend might result in ideas that would be good for their professional growth.

Taurus: The Taurus people should take time off work and it would be a good idea to go for dinner with spouse and children. They might meet a new person who would show them a new path in life.

Gemini: A new development would come as a major surprise for some of the Gemini people. They might expect the support of an influential female colleague at work.

Cancer: The Cancer people should realize that there is no harm in listening to other people. They could get better in life if they listen to others. It is a good time to make investments.

Leo: The Leo people should try to understand the hidden meanings of suggestions given by an elderly family member. Banking on teamwork would help them complete all pending projects.

Virgo: The Virgo people would make some new professional contacts that would result in positive developments in future. They should not ignore the needs of their family members who have been ignored for long.

Libra: The Libra people would experience a fruitful phase in professional life but they need to be very careful about financial matters. Those in politics might also get a taste of success.

Scorpio: The love life of the Scorpio people would remain normal today but some of these people would be worried about the health of their partner. These people might pay off a long-pending debt today.

Sagittarius: The Sagittarians would spend hours doing shopping in a mall. While they usually want to go shopping with their family, today they would be in a mood to do it all alone.

Capricorn: The Capricorn people would today want to enjoy luxury and they might just make a sudden plan to go to a resort with family. Instead of arguing with family members, these people should listen to their advice.

Aquarius: The Aquarius people who are worried about the wedding of children would get some good news about it in the second half of the day. They need to plan their finance in a smart manner.

Pisces: The Pisces people might get new responsibilities at their workplace. Some of the seniors who looked down on these people would finally realise their worth.