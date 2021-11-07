Horoscope Today, November 7, Sunday: Know what’s going to work in your favour, astrological predictions by astrologer and prophesier Pandit Jagannath Guruji.Also Read - Weekly Horoscope From 8th To14th November: Here's Your Astrological Predictions For Week Ahead, Know What Future Holds For You | Watch Video

Aries: The Aries people must ensure that they do not end up hurting anyone with their words. Carrying a red piece of cloth in your pocket would bring good luck.

Taurus: The Taurus people would be very emotional because their children might ignore them today. These people should take care of their business first before thinking about leisure.

Gemini: It would be a happy day for the Gemini people as they would take their family out for a movie or dinner. Giving a gift to their special someone would be a great idea.

Cancer: Cancer people must be careful if they face any stomach-related problems. Playing with children in the evening would give them a sense of satisfaction.

Leo: The Leo people who have applied for scholarships might finally receive the good news they have been waiting for. It is a good day to decide on a marriage date.

Virgo: The luck factor of the Virgo people would support them by almost 90%. They should just speak up if they do not agree with anyone’s line of thought.

Libra: The Libra people should be very honest while dealing in their personal relationships. They should not ignore the advice given to them by their parents.

Scorpio: The Scorpio people who want to invest in real estate must spend their money on a commercial property. Do not avoid meeting the doctor as scheduled.

Sagittarius: The Sagittarians would experience a very lazy day and might spend hours binge-watching their favourite show. Some of these people would take their spouse for some shopping.

Capricorn: The Capricorn people would be forced to attend a family dinner that they have been avoiding for long. They should not worry about the extra expenditure made recently.

Aquarius: The Aquarius people might feel good as they donate blood to someone in need. Participating in social work would make them happy from within.

Pisces: The Pisces people should make the most of the last day of the long weekend. If they have not gone on any outing for long, they should make a plan soon.