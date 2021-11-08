Horoscope Today, November 8, Monday: The dreadful Monday is here and so are all your insecurities, fears, and apprehensions. All of us want to begin our week on a super energetic note, or with a little something that can give a nice push to life at both professional and personal levels. We get astrologer and prophesier Pandit Jagannath Guruji to help you exactly with that. Check out how things are going to turn out for you today as per your zodiac sign.Also Read - Weekly Numerology Prediction, November 7 to November 13: What’s in Store For You This Week?

Aries: As it is the first working day after a long weekend, the Aries people would continue to be in the holiday mood. Some people might actually extend the vacation.

Taurus: The Taurus people should not take good luck in the recent past for granted. They should not forget that they have a lot of responsibilities on their shoulders.

Gemini: The Gemini people should not ignore their children if they come to them with demand. Not paying attention to the kids might develop a negative thought in their mind.

Cancer: The Cancer people would be full of energy when they return to perform their duties today. Some of these people would need to borrow some money for the short term.

Leo: The Leo people should be very diplomatic in their approach while dealing with issues at the office. Being in the good books of bosses would help them maintain their reputation.

Virgo: The Virgo people would be willing to work today, but only on projects they are handling independently. Teamwork is not something that would attract these people.

Libra: The Libra people should not worry even if they need to work overtime in the office. They would get all the required support from their family and friends.

Scorpio: Relying on an acquaintance for money and finance related matters is not a great idea for the Scorpio people. Most of these people would remain very private today.

Sagittarius: The Sagittarians would sincerely work towards completing a few things that have been pending for long. It is high time they put a stop to the shopping spree.

Capricorn: The Capricorn people would need to work on a completely new plan if they want success to come to them. They should take the best parts of the previous plan and ignore the rest.

Aquarius: The Aquarius people would spend most of their week outside the home. While some people would visit an old friend, others would be busy with work-related travel.

Pisces: The Pisces people should make sure that they do not harm any animal in any way. Loving nature would make some of these people better people.