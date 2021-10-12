Horoscope Today, October 12, Tuesday: Know what’s going to work in your favour, astrological predictions by astrologer and prophesier Pandit Jagannath Guruji.Also Read - Horoscope Today, October 11, Monday: Gemini Will Face Severe Mood Swings, Aries Should Start Working on Their Target

Aries: The Aries people might lose an expensive item or jewellery because of the effect of malefic planets. Some of these people would come across a new source of income. Also Read - Horoscope Today, October 10, Sunday: These 3 Zodiac Signs Might Face Some Trouble At Workspace And Think of Alternate Career Paths

Taurus: The words spoken by people belonging to the Taurus zodiac sign would help them earn respect in society. Good performance of the child in a competitive exam would bring happiness. Also Read - What Does First Alphabet of Your Name Say About Your Personality? Astrologer Speaks

Gemini: The Gemini people need to learn how they can turn the toughest of situations into a cakewalk. These people would be disappointed because of betrayal by a friend.

Cancer: Cancer people need to regain their energy and for that, they should meet up with their friends to have some fun. An email can bring a very pleasant surprise to their life.

Leo: The Leo people need to be very patient today. They should try to speak less and listen more to the other person. They would be considered wise if they do so.

Virgo: The Virgo people have a very exciting day in-store where they might get more than one surprise. They should think about the possibilities of meeting their favourite person today.

Libra: The Libra people might have to run around a lot today to get their work done. Some of the people belonging to this zodiac sign might face some eye-related problems in the evening.

Scorpio: The Scorpio people who are working hard for their business would see some amazing positive results of their efforts today. They should not let their performance get to their head.

Sagittarius: The Sagittarians would experience a very happy environment around them. Their loved ones might get some good news and seeing them happy would bring peace to these people.

Capricorn: The Capricorn people would receive a huge amount of money that they had lent to a friend for a medical emergency. Some of these people might have to travel out of the station.

Aquarius: The Aquarius people might face some stomach related troubles but instead of taking medicines, they should rely on home-based remedies. They should try to take some rest today.

Pisces: The Pisces people should not skip their physical activities like walking or running. They would be very careful while dealing with new people or enemies.