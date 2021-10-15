Dussehra Horoscope, October 15, 2021: Dussehra, also known as Vijaya Dashmi is one of the most prominent Hindu festivals. It marks the end of nine days of Navratri festivity also known as Durga Puja. This day commemorates the triumph of good over evil. It is a great day for new beginnings. Know what’s going to work in your favour, astrological predictions by astrologer and prophesier Pandit Jagannath Guruji. On the occasion of Dussehra, Taurus, Gemini and Leo will get new opportunities on this auspicious day.Also Read - Durga Puja 2021: Burj Khalifa Pandal in Kolkata Sealed as Mammoth Crowds Trigger COVID Concerns

Aries: To mark the festival of Dussehra, the Aries people should pray to Lord Rama for their wellbeing. During the puja, they can chant the mantra of 'Om Rambhadray Namah'.

Lucky colour – Saffron

Taurus: The Taurus people should remember that no battle for justice can be fought without the support of those who stand through thick and thin. It would be a wise idea for these people to pray to Lord Hanuman and chant the ‘Om Ajjaneyaye Namah’ mantra.

Lucky colour – Red

Gemini: The Gemini people should offer Besan laddoo at the Ram Darbar for prosperity in life. Praying to Lord Rama and chanting ‘Om Rambhadray Namah’ on Dussehra would help them move ahead in life with positivity in heart and mind.

Lucky colour – Yellow

Cancer: The Cancer people have been through a troubling phase in life where their spouse came forward for their help and support. This Dussehra, they should do the jap of Sri Sitaram Mahamantra. Offering the deities sweet betel would is also advisable.

Lucky colour – Pink

Leo: Om Janardanaye Namah is the mantra that would help the Leo people scale new heights in personal as well as professional life. Helping and respecting elders in the family would do them more good than idol worshipping.

Lucky colour – Brown

Virgo: The Virgo people should ensure that they do not skip their puja ritual today as it might otherwise bring some negative impact in life. They should chant ‘Om Sharvaye Namah’ while praying before the almighty.

Lucky colour – Purple

Libra: The Libra people should offer honey and sweets to Lord Rama as part of their prayers. Fasting during the day would also be an advisable idea for people belonging to this zodiac sign.

Lucky colour – Blue

Scorpio: Real worship for the Scorpio people would be to spend time with their children. They can visit the temple of Lord Rama and probably lend support to the underprivileged.

Lucky colour – Crimson

Sagittarius: The Sagittarians should offer Tulsi leaves before Lord Rama, Sita and Hanuman. Chanting the mantra of Om Dantaye Namah would be very beneficial for these people.

Lucky colour – Magenta

Capricorn: The Capricorn people should offer Mauli while praying to Lord Rama and Sita on the occasion of Dussehra. Buying new clothes for family members would be a great idea.

Lucky colour – Orange

Aquarius: Om vayuputraye Namah is the Mantra that would bring the much-needed energy in the life of the Aquarius people. They should avoid going in crowds despite the strong urge to do so.

Lucky colour – White

Pisces: The Pisces people should offer Mehendi (Henna) along with ghee laddoo to the deities. They should think about the well-being of everyone whose life is linked to them.

Lucky colour – Green