Horoscope Today, October 19, Tuesday: If astrology is something that brings some sort of relief to you in these trying times, renowned astrologer and prophesier Pandit Jagannath Guruji helps you with his astrological prediction. Check out how the day's going to look like if you believe in the power of the universe and the position of the stars in your life.

Aries: The Aries people would be able to take care of their health despite a very busy schedule. Improvement on the financial front would let them think about adding luxury to their life.

Taurus: A small argument with a family member may turn into a big issue if not dealt with intelligently. They should think about the happiness of all.

Gemini: The Gemini people should listen to the advice being given by elders. If they want to solve their problems, they need to have a cool head and a clear understanding of issues.

Cancer: The Cancer people should try to get out of their office early and try to do things that they really like. Tensions at home should not stop them from working on new plans.

Leo: The Leo people should remember that problems we face in life end up being our best teachers. Instead of getting depressed, they should try to learn the lessons from any experience.

Virgo: The Virgo people should avoid taking note of the faults in their partner. They should try to introspect about their own shortcomings.

Libra: The Libra people would be happy if they indulge themselves in outdoor games today. They should not hesitate in taking expert advice before any investment.

Scorpio: The Scorpio people would be loved by everyone for their fun-loving nature. If they make some new partners today, they would stay with them through their whole life.

Sagittarius: The Sagittarians would forget about their worries and spend a happy day with their spouse and children. They should try to control their emotions in front of others.

Capricorn: The Capricorn people would be the centre of attraction wherever they go today. Any attempt they make to avoid the spotlight would fail.

Aquarius: The Aquarius people would face health-related problems if they do not control their anger. They should not get involved in old issues that hold no significance for the future.

Pisces: The Pisces people might see that one of their friends is interfering in their personal life. They should immediately explain the situation and if needed warn the friend.