Horoscope Today, October 2, Saturday: Astrologer and prophesier Pandit Jagannath Guruji helps you with his predictions and remedies each day. Now is the time to believe in everything that has even the slightest potential to give you some sort of mental peace. Let these astrological predictions help you survive these times.Also Read - Horoscope Today, October 1, Friday: Aries, Taurus And Aquarius Should Avoid Taking Risk At Work

Aries: The Aries people would help their family members, especially their brothers and sisters, to solve pending issues at home. They would be in a stable mindset. Also Read - Horoscope Today, September 30, Thursday: Cancer And Scorpio Should Not Neglect Their Health

Taurus: The Taurus people would make sure that do not miss even a single deadline in their work today. They should not be lazy and act with speed. Also Read - Horoscope Today, September 29, Wednesday: Cancer Will Get Lucky Financially, Sagittarius Will Take Major Decision Related To Career

Gemini: The Gemini people would give all assistance and helping hand to their partners. They would be concerned about finance and money related issues.

Cancer: The Cancer people would think about different ways in which they can keep their parents and children happy. They would do things to help them make a good future.

Leo: The Leo people would not mind spending time today in activities that are not considered very fruitful. People preparing for exams would get help from friends.

Virgo: The Virgo people who do their own business or are in partnership with someone would get some good news. The financial condition would improve with more profit.

Libra: The Libra people would excel in striking meaningful conversations with their children. They are worried about the future of their kids.

Scorpio: The Scorpio people would make their lifestyle better by buying things that are of permanent benefit. These people would be happy from within.

Sagittarius: The Sagittarians would discuss with some elder family members the issues bothering them. They would get a phone call from an old friend today.

Capricorn: The Capricorn people might face a decline in the health of some near and dear ones. They would be busy ensuring the wellbeing of the person.

Aquarius: The Aquarius people would chase their aspirations today. It will give them benefits in future. Their effort should be continuous without any gap.

Pisces: The Pisces people would experience a mixed day, with moments of happiness as well as sadness. They might expect some relief in finance-related matters.