Horoscope Today, October 26, Tuesday: Know what's going to work in your favour, astrological predictions by astrologer and prophesier Pandit Jagannath Guruji.

Aries: The Aries people would finally get some peace of mind because they would find peace and harmony prevailing at home. Those who have to go on some journey should be adequately prepared for any eventuality.

Taurus: The Taurus people would see an increase in their business profit. The price of a property they own is also expected to rise, giving them more gains.

Gemini: The Gemini people would be very happy with the praise they receive from everyone. Those who want a good physique would have to work out for long hours each day.

Cancer: The Cancer people should think about finding a solution for their commuting problems. Some of these people would be good at multitasking this week.

Leo: The Leo people would end up hurting someone who is their secret admirer in reality. They should try to befriend some people belonging to the Cancer and Scorpio zodiac signs.

Virgo: The Virgo people would be involved in an entertainment activity being organized at home. Participating in a lucky draw would be beneficial for them.

Libra: The Libra people who work in the field of sales would face some challenging but rewarding opportunities. Some of these people urgently need to get into the money-saving mode.

Scorpio: The Scorpio people who are considered lazy must now start walking for at least an hour in the morning or evening. Giving someone an expensive gift might help them get important work done.

Sagittarius: The Sagittarians would be finally able to win back the trust of their love partner. There might be a competitive situation where their rival would end up becoming a friend.

Capricorn: The Capricorn people would need to get the negative energies out of their home if they want the prosperity of their loved ones. Those who got married recently would be able to improve their understanding of their spouse.

Aquarius: The Aquarius people would be brilliant in their academic performance. Some of these people would not hesitate in going shopping with their family members.

Pisces: The Pisces people would face the anger of a very dear person. Their logical approach and soothing words would help them turn the situation in their favour.