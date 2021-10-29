Horoscope Today, October 29, Friday: Astrologer and prophesier Pandit Jagannath Guruji helps you with his predictions and remedies each day. Now is the time to believe in everything that has even the slightest potential to give you some sort of mental peace. Let these astrological predictions help you survive these times. Today, Cancer and Leo should avoid taking big decision and risks today.Also Read - Horoscope Today, Thursday, October 28: Taurus Will Flourish in Their Business, Libra May Get Financial Gains

Aries: There might be some troubling situations for Aries people when they start their day. They should not worry and everything would get sorted with them putting in some effort.

Taurus: The Taurus people would see many people are looking up to them for help and support. They should not think about monetary benefits in solving the problems of others.

Gemini: The Gemini people can go to a nearby destination with a friend after completing their office work. Some of these people might have to borrow some money.

Cancer: The Cancer people are not advised to start anything new before Diwali. Doing anything in hurry would bring them some gain only in the short term.

Leo: The Leo people who have been making efforts to help their children in career would finally get positive results. Someone in politics might overshadow their rising popularity.

Virgo: The Virgo people are slowly heading towards becoming a very popular and respectable person. They should try to complete their work early and relax in the evening.

Libra: The Libra people who helped a friend with money recently would get the returns of it in kinds. There might be an argument with their mother.

Scorpio: Marriage of a very close relative or friend would keep the Scorpio people occupied throughout the day. A decision taken by them today would help hundreds of other people in future.

Sagittarius: Years old enmity with someone who used to be a friend is likely to end for some of the Sagittarians today. It is the perfect day for these people to give a surprise to their spouse.

Capricorn: The Capricorn people would see their family members enjoying to the fullest. But most of these people would remain occupied with work related thoughts.

Aquarius: The Aquarius people should spend their money for the welfare of senior citizens. Their upbringing is such that their respect in society keeps increasing.

Pisces: The rise and success of some of the Pisces people would be the major cause of headache for their enemies and rivals. They should ignore these things and keep working to grow.