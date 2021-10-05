Horoscope Today, October 5, Tuesday: Hippocrates, the ancient Greek physician once said, “A physician without the knowledge of astrology has no right to call himself a physician.” It is an old-age tradition that people having faith in astrology have always considered the position of the sun and planets to better understand their health, personalities, and make predictions about the future. Know what’s going to work in your favor, astrological predictions by astrologer and prophesier Pandit Jagannath Guruji.Also Read - Horoscope Today, October 4, Monday: Leo Should Avoid Sensitive Conversations, Sagittarius Will Receive Appreciation at Work

Aries: The Aries people may find it challenging to deal with people around them. Try to see difficult situations from a new perspective. Some of you may also make up your mind to leave your current job.

Taurus: The Taurus people will find the courage to make a decision and put their troubles behind them finally. Today is a good day to relax and heal yourself. Avoid thinking about past trauma.

Gemini: The Gemini people may face some unexpected delays in important work. Patience is the key to go through any situation. Business deals may take longer to finalize than expected.

Cancer: The Cancer people may need to give up on old patterns to become a better version of themselves. It is a good time to let go of any addiction if you have any.

Leo: The Leo people will get support from their fathers or an important male member. Today is a good time to relax and enjoy yourself. You may also pick up on a hobby today.

Virgo: The Virgo people may desire a new adventure or excitement in life. You may make plans to travel with friends or family. Today, count your blessings and practice gratitude.

Libra: The Libra people may be in a hurry to share new ideas or plans with friends/colleagues, but it is not the right time to do so. Your plans need more work. Take help from an experienced person.

Scorpio: The Scorpio people may meet or plan to meet friends today to celebrate something. Overall, you will be in a good mood and get success in important projects easily.

Sagittarius: The Sagittarian people will feel spiritually inclined and find inspiration to overcome any obstacle with their faith and will. It is a good day to read a book or learn something you wish to.

Capricorn: The Capricorn people may get some important projects to focus on and will be able to give their best at work. You will feel satisfied with your actions and achievements.

Aquarius: The Aquarius people may have to travel due to business or personal reasons suddenly. Be ready to receive a piece of unexpected good news that will fill you with fresh energy.

Pisces: The Pisces may feel stuck or bored today and long for creativity in all aspects of their lives. You may also feel lost but don’t worry, you are on the right path and will feel happy soon.