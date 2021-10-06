Horoscope Today, October 6, Wednesday: Faith, hope and kindness go a long way. Astrologer and prophesier Pandit Jagannath Guruji talks to India.com and predicts the day for our readers. Read on to see what the day has in store for you!Also Read - Horoscope Today, October 5, Tuesday: Taurus Should Avoid Thinking About Past Trauma, Scorpio May Get Success in Important Projects

Aries: The Aries people will win the world with love today. You will feel energized with good vibes. It is a great day to spend time with the special person in your life and enjoy each other's company.

Taurus: The Taurus people are advised to trust their intuition and embrace a creative approach to dealing with a significant life situation. You will find support from mature women in the family or workplace.

Gemini: The Gemini people may face competition from unexpected people. Be careful with who you trust and share your secrets. Refrain from sharing your plans or personal details with anyone.

Cancer: The Cancer people may have to make an important decision. Know all the details before making any decision. You may also receive desired love or business proposals that will excite you.

Leo: The Leo people are advised to use logic over emotions to make important decisions. You are on the right path, even if you don’t feel like it. Things will be better or normalize soon—practice patience.

Virgo: The Virgo people may be presented with a good financial opportunity today, and you may embrace a new idea in your life. It is a good day to reconnect with nature, take a walk in the park or do yoga to feel good.

Libra: The Libra people may feel hurt and decide to leave a situation that was not serving them anything good. You may leave behind a job or relationship but don’t worry, it is for your own good.

Scorpio: The Scorpio people are advised to relook at the ventures undertaken recently and evaluate if there is any benefit to them. You may re-adjust your plans to get better results for your efforts.

Sagittarius: The Sagittarian people will feel a need to celebrate. A wish you had made earlier may come true today, and a new excitement will be felt in life. You may plan to make your life more organized.

Capricorn: The Capricorn people may connect with an important person and learn something new about life. Good day to relax and spend time with your family and children.

Aquarius: The Aquarius people may feel the urge to win at any cost but beware of crossing any limits. You are advised to pay attention to the emotions of others around you. Use your energy for good things.

Pisces: The Pisces may have to deal with an important decision, and it is advised to go by what your heart says. Your emotions should be the priority and indulge in things that make you feel happy.