Horoscope Today, October 8, Friday: A little insight about the future always gives you something to look forward to. Wondering what's in store for you today? If you believe in astrology and the impact of stars in your life, then this might interest you. Astrologer and prophesier Pandit Jagannath Guruji talks to India.com and predicts the day for our readers.

Aries: The Aries people might have to face some troubles in their normal life today. They would be disappointed with the behaviour of their children or a close family member.

Taurus: Despite not being willing to do it, the Taurus people would have to do some things that might cause harm to another person. They might be in an angry mood for the most part of the day.

Gemini: The Gemini people would need to be very calculative in their decisions at the office or in their business. They are now in a phase when they might need to take stock of their movable and immovable assets.

Cancer: The Cancer people could easily finally a major business deal without bothering for legal or social roadblocks. Their luck would favour them today by almost 80%.

Leo: The Leo people would find that people’s perception about them is changing and it is shifting to the positive side. Expectations from these people are also expected to increase.

Virgo: The Virgo people would be able to end their financial problems today but the slow pace at the workplace might add to their stress. They should remember that there are always two sides to a coin.

Libra: The Libra people should give a proper thought before going on any adventure or implementing a new idea. There might be some morning health troubles but they can ignore it for time being.

Scorpio: If the Scorpio people face any kind of health trouble, they should consult a doctor before starting their regular day. Some of these people might remain annoyed today.

Sagittarius: The Sagittarians would experience a very lucky day when they might gain on several fronts. These people would receive the money that is stuck in a business deal.

Capricorn: The Capricorn people might have to take the help of a senior official to get their work done today. Their rivals are expected to think positive about these people because of their actions in the past.

Aquarius: The Aquarius people would not hesitate in helping others who are in any kind of need. They should only be careful about not helping the wrong people.

Pisces: The Pisces people need to identify such people would always stand firm in their support. It is a good day for these people to start working on a new project.