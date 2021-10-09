Horoscope Today, October 9, Saturday: Know what’s going to work in your favour, astrological predictions by astrologer and prophesier Pandit Jagannath Guruji. It will be a fruitful day for Aries, Leo and Libra. These 3 zodiac signs will attain success towards the end of the day.Also Read - Horoscope Today, October 8, Friday: Luck Will Favour Cancer And Sagittarius Today

Aries: It is a fruitful day for people belonging to the Aries zodiac sign. Some people would get a chance to appear in a competitive exam and they would emerge successful in it. Also Read - Horoscope Today, October 7, Thursday: Love Life Will Blossom For These 3 Zodiac Signs

Taurus: The Taurus people would want to follow their own path in life. They should be careful as some people who they trust might not be their well-wishers in reality. Also Read - Horoscope Today, October 6, Wednesday: Cancer, Virgo And Sagittarius Will Get Financial Benefits Today

Gemini: The Gemini people would find they things are not moving as per how they want them to be. They would experience a mixed day with some stress and a lot of laughter.

Cancer: The Cancer people might receive bad news around the afternoon but they should not get disappointed. They should focus on the positive aspects of life.

Leo: The Leo people have been worried about work that they have been failing to complete for a long time. Today might be the day when that work would move towards completion.

Virgo: The Virgo people should think about how they can move ahead in life. They are independent and do not want even their family to extend a helping hand to them.

Libra: Being busy throughout the day would result in some benefits for most people belonging to the Libra zodiac sign. They should eat well and ensure sound sleep at the end of the day.

Scorpio: The Scorpio people would gain a lot of knowledge today and some people might learn a new skill. They should not ignore the smaller profits while waiting for a bigger gain.

Sagittarius: The opinions of the Sagittarians would be respected and followed at the office and also at their home. Interacting with good and intelligent people would help them prosper in life.

Capricorn: The Capricorn people are currently in a phase when they do want to complete all pending work in their professional and personal life. They should take care of their health also.

Aquarius: The Aquarius people would need to take some instant decision related to their relationship. It would be a good idea for these people to follow their instincts in taking the decision.

Pisces: The Pisces people would find a lot of work getting accumulated right at the starting of the day. They need to be at their best to ensure that they do not have to work on the weekend.