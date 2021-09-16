Horoscope Today, September 16, Thursday: Astrology is an ancient concept, as old as time. It lights the path of life. It’s an important aspect of our lives. Rather it is the connecting chord among our past, present, and future. To a great extent, astrology is used to forecast and predict future events and can also be used as a medium to get rid of any kind of mishap related to planetary positions. Astrologer and prophesier Pandit Jagannath Guruji helps you with his predictions and remedies each day. Find out what stars have in store for you today!Also Read - Horoscope Today, September 15, Wednesday: Luck Will be in Favour of Taurus, Gemini And Capricorn

Aries: Some of the Aries people would be approached by someone they never expected to get in touch again. People belonging to this zodiac sign would soon get an invitation for a school or college reunion.

Taurus: Pending household works would be completed by the Taurus people with the help of their brothers or sisters. These people would have to work hard in professional life but they would get instant results from their efforts.

Gemini: The Gemini people should not discuss money matters, it is better to postpone it. These people also need to avoid any risky investments today as there are chances of loss.

Cancer: The Cancer people might be given to do the work that they actually love doing. Some of these people would spend the whole day working on something creative.

Leo: Luck would favour the Leo people today by nearly 85%. People of this zodiac sign who are looking for a job change may finally get an offer they wanted badly.

Virgo: It would be a good idea for the Virgo people to shift their house if they are living in rented accommodation. These people would feel a positive environment at work and would get the help of colleagues.

Libra: The Libra people do not want to follow the old ways that are not relevant in today’s time. Many of these people would focus on new plans to earn profit in their business.

Scorpio: If they find their hard work and efforts getting wasted, it would be a better idea for the Scorpio people to take a complete break. The students should try to concentrate properly on their studies.

Sagittarius: A candlelight dinner with their spouse would be the best way to end the day for the Sagittarians. These people would get ample time to discuss issues with their partners and understand their point of view.

Capricorn: It is expected that a major deal would be signed by some of the Capricorn people by late afternoon. These people would see their family business flourishing.

Aquarius: The Aquarius would spend some money for the welfare of other people who are in need of help. Some of these people might buy a new kitchen appliance for their home.

Pisces: The Pisces people should avoid arguments with family members as it might spoil their relationship. Sudden expenditures at home may lead to mental stress for these people.