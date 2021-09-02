Horoscope Today, September 2, Thursday: Astrology is an ancient concept, as old as time. It lights the path of life. It’s an important aspect of our lives. Rather it is the connecting chord among our past, present, and future. To a great extent, astrology is used to forecast and predict future events and can also be used as a medium to get rid of any kind of mishap related to planetary positions. Astrologer and prophesier Pandit Jagannath Guruji helps you with his predictions and remedies each day. Find out what stars have in store for you today!Also Read - Numerology And Marriage: How Number Affects Love, Relationships And Your Partner's Destiny

Aries: The Aries people need to maintain their honest approach in life if they want to succeed in their life. Some of these people might face false allegations related to a contract at the office today.

Taurus: It is an excellent day for the Taurus people who want to start their own business related to hardware. People whose spouse are moving on a new career path would get to see the benefits of it very soon.

Gemini: The Gemini people must avoid any property-related conflict or debate with their family members at home otherwise they would have a lot of mental stress. The money they lent to an old friend might be returned today.

Cancer: The Cancer people who are in their own business must not be afraid of taking risks. Some of these people who are looking for a prospective matrimonial match for their children might succeed in their efforts.

Leo: The love life of Leo people would remain on track but they should be careful about their health. People who are in sports but facing injury or other physical problems may finally get the solution they need.

Virgo: Some of the Virgo people would be very happy today as their children would perform very well in a sporting event. These people need to take immediate control of their financial matters otherwise there will be a loss.

Libra: Using the power of the brain and intellect would result in profits for some of the Libra people. These people would mostly be in a very happy mood today and would also be full of energy.

Scorpio: Support from an elder member in the family would allow the Scorpio people to expand their business. Some of these people who are artistic in their nature and skills might get a due reward for their talent.

Sagittarius: The Sagittarians should not order food from outside for any of their family members today otherwise they might need to visit a doctor. It is a good phase for these people to follow their passion rather than pursuing a regular job.

Capricorn: The Capricorn would start their day by offering prayer to the god and it would help them get favourable results during the day. Students might expect the full support of their teachers for the betterment of their career.

Aquarius: The Aquarius might get the help of a female colleague to complete a pending work in the office. Some of these people who are into politics or social work might face problems because of their rivals.

Pisces: Nothing but only hard work would help the Pisces people maintain their reputation on professional and domestic fronts. Some of these people might plan a foreign trip with their parents and spouse.