Horoscope Today, September 23, Thursday: Hippocrates, the ancient Greek physician once said, “A physician without the knowledge of astrology has no right to call himself a physician.” It is an old-age tradition that people having faith in astrology have always considered the position of the sun and planets to better understand their health, personalities, and make predictions about the future. Know what’s going to work in your favor, astrological predictions by astrologer and prophesier Pandit Jagannath Guruji.Also Read - Horoscope Today, September 22, Wednesday: Cancer Need to Put Extra Effort on The Work Front, Aquarius May Suffer Heartbreak

Aries: The Aries people would want to enjoy a party and watch a movie with some very close friends. They might get a strong urge to travel and they would put the proposal on the table. Also Read - Horoscope Today, September 21, Tuesday: Hard Work Will Pay Off For Leo, Virgo be Careful About Health And Money-Related Matters

Taurus: The Taurus people would be disturbed by some sensitive issues related to a distant relative who has some well-kept secrets. They would try to remain busy at work to avoid overthinking. Also Read - Numerology: How to Decode Someone's Personality by Day of Birth

Gemini: The Gemini people would spend time with friends and family, but mentally they will be occupied by a personal issue that they cannot share with others. They would try to find smart ways to execute their business plans.

Cancer: The Cancer people would succeed in repaying a loan they had taken for house construction. Some of these people might also expect good news related to job.

Leo: The Leo people feel an urgent need to get physically active and end their fatigue and boredom. It would be nice to think about spending a weekend with family and friends.

Virgo: The Virgo people would spend a lot of time in books related to farming and agriculture. They would try to change their routine.

Libra: The Virgo people would feel the need to eat healthy and take care of their overall health. They might be missing an old friend.

Scorpio: The Scorpio people should be very careful while talking about sensitive issues in the office. They need to think hundred times before speaking in front of their seniors.

Sagittarius: The Sagittarians would not want to hide their talent or lavish lifestyle. They might try to show off what they have and some of these people might end up impressing a lot of others.

Capricorn: The Capricorn people would need some personal space so that they could take firm decisions. They would face a lot of personal issues.

Aquarius: The Aquarius people would remain very lazy throughout the day. These people would not feel very active or enthusiastic at the workplace.

Pisces: The Pisces people would try to procrastinate all important decisions. They might remain in a confused state of mind.