Horoscope Today, September 24, Friday: Hard work and creativity are two rules to get success in life. However, it never hurts to have a little faith in the universe and the power of stars. We get renowned astrologer and prophesier Pandit Jagannath Guruji to predict the zodiac signs for Sunday. Check out what your horoscope says today:

Aries: The Aries people who are waiting for possession of the property would finally get it. They might see some profit coming their way.

Taurus: The Taurus people who are in business would get sudden success. A bothering family issue would also be resolved.

Gemini: The Gemini people who suffer from any lifestyle disease would recover. They would develop a good understanding with their partner.

Cancer: The Cancer people who go on a small vacation would feel very rejuvenated. The students would also witness a favourable day.

Leo: The Leo people would plan for an outing with their lover. They would ensure they complete their office work in time.

Virgo: The Virgo people would overcome monetary problems that they have been facing of late. They might get help from an old friend.

Libra: The Libra people would be very health conscious for the day. They would follow a strict routine throughout the day.

Scorpio: The Scorpio people who are eligible for bachelors might see some marriage-related development. They would get the support of their family.

Sagittarius: The Sagittarians would need to work in irregular hours and would get very little rest. They should avoid eating outside food.

Capricorn: The Capricorn people would remain in a state of denial in a family-related issue. They would eat right and ensure they remain healthy.

Aquarius: The Aquarius people who are planning to invest in real estate would get some profitable options. They might not accept a mistake committed by them.

Pisces: The Pisces people who live in a joint family would get the opportunity to resolve an old dispute. They would be able to meet all deadlines.