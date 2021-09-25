Horoscope Today, September 25, Saturday: Thinking how your day is going to be? We get renowned astrologer and prophesier Pandit Jagannath Guruji to predict the zodiac signs for Saturday. Check out what your horoscope says today:Also Read - Horoscope Today, September 24, Friday: Health Will be a Priority For Gemini, Libra And Capricorn

Aries: Some of the people belonging to the Aries zodiac sign might get property through inheritance from their paternal side. If they are waiting for an update from a friend, they might have to wait longer. Also Read - Horoscope Today, September 23, Thursday: Good News in Store For Cancer, Health Must Remain Priority For Libra

Taurus: The Taurus people would want to plan a surprise for their wife or girlfriend and they would not hesitate in spending some money for it. They would not like the idea of inviting friends over. Also Read - Horoscope Today, September 22, Wednesday: Cancer Need to Put Extra Effort on The Work Front, Aquarius May Suffer Heartbreak

Gemini: The Gemini people would receive praise and appreciation from their friends and family because of a work of social significance that they have done. They would also get the support of colleagues.

Cancer: The Cancer would try their level best to resolve a dispute among some close relatives and succeed in it. If they need to bust their stress, they should listen to good music.

Leo: The Leo people do not mind bringing some changes in their daily routine that have gotten boring for them. They would want to take up activities that they have not tried before.

Virgo: The Virgo people can expect positive news related to their dream project which they have always wanted to be a success. Those in need of financial support will also get it from all around.

Libra: The Libra people would discover that their struggle in concentrating on work is finally showing positive results. They would be paying attention to every detail today.

Scorpio: The Scorpio people who are in a transferable job might get posted to a place where they really wanted to go. These people should not compromise on their principles for short-term gains.

Sagittarius: Some of the Sagittarians might finally get healed of an old ailment that has been troubling them for long. They need not worry on the health front in the near future.

Capricorn: The Capricorn people would work very hard on making a presentation but it might not go as planned by them. They still need to keep their best shot if they want success.

Aquarius: The Aquarius people would try to achieve total fitness. They have discovered an interest in activities like Yoga and Meditation.

Pisces: The Pisces people who stay away from their family would plan to go home for an important function. It also acted as a relaxing break from work.