Horoscope Today, September 27, Monday: If astrology is something that brings some sort of relief to you in these trying times, renowned astrologer and prophesier Pandit Jagannath Guruji helps you with his astrological prediction. Check out how the day's going to look like if you believe in the power of the universe and the position of the stars in your life.

Aries: The Aries people would emerge as winners against all their struggles if they do not waste their energies and channelize them in the right direction. They should not waste time in activities that are of no consequence.

Taurus: The Taurus people would be in need of an informed friendly advice if they want to overcome the roadblocks in their path. It would be a good time for these people to do some introspection.

Gemini: The Gemini people who are in the middle of a conflict with their seniors should strictly avoid being aggressive in any way. These people should look for solutions that last long.

Cancer: The Cancer people would listen to their inner voice and could not be charmed with materialistic things. The luck would favour them and nobody would succeed in cheating them.

Leo: The Leo people would not hesitate in facing their fear and might also be part of some daring activity. Some of these people would realise their true potential today.

Virgo: The Virgo people would need to be the first one to volunteer for a work if they want to shine in the meeting. They would not like to follow others and instead go their own way.

Libra: The Libra people would find that nobody else but themselves are restricting their growth. They need to realise their self worth and act accordingly.

Scorpio: The Scorpio people would keep the law of cause and effect in their mind. They would not get carried away due to emotions.

Sagittarius: The Sagittarianswould find a balance between their head and their heart. This would help them in better decision making.

Capricorn: The Capricorn people would face the results of Karma done in the past. They would ensure that they act mindfully.

Aquarius: The Aquarius people would break the barriers, if any, between them and their beloved. They do not want any misunderstanding to remain.

Pisces: The Pisces people would flow with their emotions today. They would realise that not everything can always be in their control.