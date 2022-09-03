Horoscope Today, September 3, Saturday: A little sneak peek at how your day will go does no harm. Want to know what’s going to work in your favour? Read astrological predictions by Jyotish Guru Shiromani Sachin.

Aries- Will have a great day. Help needy people. Your money will probably get stuck.

Lucky color- pink

Taurus- Your spouse will support you. The sourness of married life will reduce. Reach your office on time.

Lucky color- white

Gemini- Respect your elders. Don’t lend money to anyone. Will go out for some important work.

Lucky color- green

Cancer- After noon, time is favorable. Sign any paper vigilantly. Will get along with loved ones.

Lucky color- yellow

Leo- Respect your elders. Don’t lend money to anyone. There might be an argument with the spouse.

Lucky color- golden

Virgo- Students must focus on their studies. Will go somewhere with your partner. Don’t quarrel with yourself.

Lucky color- maroon

Libra- Do not get engaged in an argument with anyone. Help a friend in need. Avoid unnecessary expenses.

Lucky color- white

Scorpio- Till evening, the time is not favorable. Don’t lend money to anyone. Don’t argue with anyone in the place of job.

Lucky color- red

Sagittarius- Don’t get involved in previous talks with a friend. Support a friend when needed. The headache will continue till noon.

Lucky color- golden

Capricorn- Give full respect to your younger ones. Do not do any important work till noon. Job promotion is predicted.

Lucky color- sky

Aquarius- The blockage of important work will end. Will get money stuck in business. Respect your parents.

Lucky color- green

Pisces- Give a gift to your mentor. The spouse will give you full support. Valuables may be lost.

Lucky color- yellow