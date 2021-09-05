Horoscope Today, September 5, Sunday: Hard work and creativity are two rules to get success in life. However, it never hurts to have a little faith in the universe and the power of stars. We get renowned astrologer and prophesier Pandit Jagannath Guruji to predict the zodiac signs for Sunday. Check out what your horoscope says today:Also Read - Horoscope Today, September 4, Saturday: Gemini, Virgo And Libra Might Face Financial Loss

Aries: If their spouse is angry, the Aries people would need to make a lot of effort to pacify them. Some of these people might get cravings for eating pastries or ice creams.

Taurus: Many people belonging to the Taurus zodiac sign would spend the day in social activities like helping underprivileged children. It would be a good idea to meet new people.

Gemini: The Gemini people need to take control of their expenses otherwise soon they would not be left with anything. Whatever profit they make today, it would be with the help of their spouse.

Cancer: Cancer people should consult their parents for taking a decision related to their children. Those in any kind of business would find that luck is on their side.

Leo: The Leo people should not rely on any kind of rumours at the office or their home. If they act on unverified information, they might face an embarrassing situation.

Virgo: The Virgo people would spend most of their time in recreational activities with their friends. Those looking to buy a property for long can today finalize the deal.

Libra: Whatever work they take up today, the Libra people would get full support from their family. They would try to fulfill the demands of their children but they should avoid spending too much.

Scorpio: The Scorpio people would start the day by receiving good news about one of their closest friends. Some of these people might have to go on an unplanned business trip.

Sagittarius: Money stuck in a business deal might be received by the Sagittarians today, which would ease their financial burden. Some of these people might also think about buying a new vehicle.

Capricorn: The Capricorn people might go on a romantic date in the evening where they would spend quality time with their partner. A surprise at home might be waiting for them when they return home.

Aquarius: The Aquarius people should drop the idea of harming their rivals. Thinking negative would not give them any benefit and they might end up hurting themselves.

Pisces: The Pisces people would attend a religious function today where they would meet a very influential person. The day is favourable for those wanting to make investments.