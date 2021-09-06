Horoscope Today, September 6, Monday: The dreadful Monday is here and so are all your insecurities, fears, and apprehensions. All of us want to begin our week on a super energetic note, or with a little something that can give a nice push to life at both professional and personal levels. We get astrologer and prophesier Pandit Jagannath Guruji to help you exactly with that. Check out how things are going to turn out for you today as per your zodiac sign.Also Read - Weekly Horoscope 06 to 12 September 2021: Know What Future Brings For You This Week ! Watch Video

Aries: The Aries people who have been advised a surgery must not delay it any further. Using social media today would give these people an option to beat Monday blues and also gain some profit. Also Read - Horoscope Today, September 5, Sunday: Gemini Should Control Their Expenses, Sagittarius Will Get Relief From Financial Burden

Taurus: The Taurus people should not hesitate in trying a completely new dish today. They might realise that they had been missing something good in life. Also Read - Horoscope Today, September 4, Saturday: Gemini, Virgo And Libra Might Face Financial Loss

Gemini: The Gemini people should take their car and go for a long drive with their family today. Even if they ignore less important official work today, there would not be any problem.

Cancer: The Cancer people should follow their inner instinct and must follow their hearts without considering other people’s opinions. If making an Instagram reel makes them happy, they should do it.

Leo: The Leo people should buy a nice gift for a friend who they have offended in the recent past. These people should not hesitate in apologizing for their mistakes.

Virgo: The Virgo people should not walk for long hours today otherwise there might be some pain in the joint area. A romantic coffee date would help them know their partner better.

Libra: The Libra people would be very polite in their behaviour today. There might be some big crisis at the office but they would manage the situation due to their calm mind.

Scorpio: The Scorpio people would have a very busy day and they would find it difficult to divide time between personal and official work. If they need to eat outside, they should avoid oily food.

Sagittarius: The Sagittarians should not worry about what other people think about their work. They should keep putting in hard work which would give positive results in future.

Capricorn: The Capricorn people must trust their friends. A suggestion given by a friend about their business plan might appear faulty, but it just might be the wisest thing to do.

Aquarius: The Aquarius people would make a mistake that would give their enemies a chance to attack them. They should rely on their family to get all the necessary help.

Pisces: The Pisces people should not buy anything expensive for their household today. They should think about making changes in their routine that would make them fit.