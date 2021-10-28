Horoscope Today, Thursday, October 28: Know what’s going to work in your favour, astrological predictions by astrologer and prophesier Pandit Jagannath Guruji.Also Read - Horoscope Today, October 27, Wednesday: Travel on The Cards For Taurus, Leo And Sagittarius

Aries: The Aries people need to avoid getting into any kind of religious debate as that might invite some bad luck. Some of these people would have to be very careful about what they speak in public.

Taurus: The Taurus people would see their business growing and it would add to their self-confidence. They should not ignore their family while doing their work.

Gemini: The Gemini people would fulfil their responsibilities in the house. Following a suggestion given by their brother would lead to the growth of their business.

Cancer: The Cancer people would be happy to see that their children are thinking about their future. Some of these people might get a sense of fulfilment in life, but it might be short-lived.

Leo: The Leo people who are studying would get some new opportunities solely on the basis of their knowledge and skills. The young ones would get the blessings of their teachers and elders.

Virgo: The time is not very right for the love lives of some of the Virgo people. They need to control their ego because they often end up hurting people who get close to them.

Libra: The Libra people would feel separated from their families because of an extremely busy schedule at work. Financial gains might be rising, but they need to control their expenses.

Scorpio: Some of the Scorpio people who are unmarried would get a couple of good proposals. Those wanting to go for higher studies need to work harder than what they are doing at present.

Sagittarius: If an important government office related work has been stuck for long, it is expected to get done today. The Sagittarians should listen to the suggestions given by their spouse about their career.

Capricorn: The Capricorn people who own a startup would soon get good news related to an investment opportunity. If they manage to be at the right place at the right time, they would surely succeed.

Aquarius: The Aquarius people would finally see the end of a property related dispute with a sibling. It is the blessings of their parents that they have never chosen the wrong path.

Pisces: Taking help from friends and close family members is the only solution for the Pisces people to expand their business. Those who have left participating in sports need to get back to the field.