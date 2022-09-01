Horoscope Today, September 1, Thursday: A little sneak peek at how your day will go does no harm. Want to know what’s going to work in your favour? Read astrological predictions by Jyotish Guru Shiromani Sachin.Also Read - Horoscope Today, August 31, Wednesday: Aries Should Avoid Eating Outside, Taurus Must Make Good Use of Their Time

KNOW WHAT’S LUCKY FOR YOU TODAY:

Aries– A vehicle will be received. Invest in business wisely. Offer a Belpatra to Shivling. |Lucky color– sky blue

Taurus– Business investment will benefit. Be careful in relationships. Feed the children with sweets. | Lucky color– ocher

Gemini– Will be blessed by elders. |Dream of building your own home will be postponed. Offer coconut to Goddess Durga. |Lucky color- blue

Cancer– Don’t change jobs. Lent money will be returned. Do white sandalwood tilak. |Lucky color– red

Leo- Keep the essentials carefully. Friends will get along. Offer sugar to Shivling. | Lucky color– yellow

Virgo– Can get hurt suddenly. Respect your spouse. Leave home after eating something sweet. |Lucky color- maroon

Libra– Will probably buy a new house. There will be happiness in the family. Chant Ram Ram near Shivling. | Lucky color– blue

Scorpio– Might travel abroad. Will be successful in the job. Perform Durga Aarti with camphor. |Lucky color– brown

Sagittarius– Worries will end. Students must focus on their studies. Donate ghee. |Lucky color– golden|

Capricorn– Troubles at home will end. Take family advice. Offer sugarcane juice to Shivling. | Lucky color– white

Aquarius- The problem related to employment will lessen. The spouse’s health will get better. Donate white rice. | Lucky color– green

Pisces- Touch the feet of elders. Relations will be sweet. Donate mustard. |Lucky color– yellow