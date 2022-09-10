Horoscope Today, September 10, Saturday: A little sneak peek at how your day will go does no harm. Want to know what’s going to work in your favour? Read astrological predictions by Jyotish Guru Shiromani SachinAlso Read - Horoscope Today, September 9, Friday: Aries Must Take Care of Their Diet, Leos Might Buy a Property

Aries- Time will be good after noon. Handle any urgent work carefully. Don’t force your point on anyone. Also Read - Horoscope Today, September 8, Thursday: Sagittarius Will See Work Progress, Hectic Day Ahead For Leo

Lucky colour- yellow Also Read - Horoscope Today, September 7, Wednesday: Scorpios Need to be Careful in Relationships, Good News Awaits Aquarians

Taurus- Might get angry for no reason. Luck will favour you. Might have pending tasks.

Lucky colour- green

Gemini- Don’t resort to lies. Drive very carefully. Do feed the birds.

Lucky colour- grey

Cancer- All the desires will be fulfilled. Take care of your diet. Career change is foreseen.

Lucky colour- red

Leo- Spend time with your family. Time will be favourable till evening. Keep the north direction of your house clear.

Lucky colour- orange

Virgo- Must apply for a job. Complete the important work by evening. Donate medicine to needy people.

Lucky colour- blue

Libra- There can be trouble in the relationship. Get up early in the morning. See the rising sun.

Lucky colour- green

Scorpio- Might receive gifts. There can be a dispute with the boss. Take your decisions wisely.

Lucky colour- pink

Sagittarius – There will be an atmosphere of happiness in the family. A guest will probably come. Can get stuck money back.

Lucky colour- maroon

Capricorn- Take care of your health. Help relatives when the time comes. Do some help in the marriage of a girl.

Lucky colour- sky blue

Aquarius- Respect your teacher. Make no mistakes in a hurry. Problems will be solved by evening.

Lucky colour- blue

Pisces- Make a habit of getting the work done on time. Lent money will be back. Help needy children.

Lucky colour- saffron