Horoscope Today, September 11, Sunday: A little sneak peek at how your day will go does no harm. Want to know what's going to work in your favour? Read astrological predictions by Jyotish Guru Shiromani Sachin

Aries- There will be happiness in the mind due to the sudden receiving of stalled money. Don’t invest in the business. Apply for a job. Also Read - Horoscope Today, September 9, Friday: Aries Must Take Care of Their Diet, Leos Might Buy a Property

Lucky color- golden Also Read - Horoscope Today, September 8, Thursday: Sagittarius Will See Work Progress, Hectic Day Ahead For Leo

Taurus- Might get a new job soon. Will meet an old friend. Don’t argue with anyone.

Lucky color- green

Gemini- Must take blessings of parents. There will be an atmosphere of laughter in the family. Should go for a walk with family members.

Lucky color- saffron

Cancer- Avoid arguments about married life. A vehicle purchase is foretold. Will receive respect and prestige.

Lucky color- yellow

Leo- Will get good news by evening. Lent money will be back. Will get successful.

Lucky color- maroon

Virgo- Do your work carefully. Avoid sudden injuries. Your spouse will support you.

Lucky color- blue

Libra- Will probably buy a new vehicle. The concern regarding progeny will end. Do not argue with your family members.

Lucky color- sky blue

Scorpio- Will go on a foreign trip soon. Will be successful in finding love. Control your anger.

Lucky color- pink

Sagittarius- After much effort, the work will be successful. Don’t change jobs. Money expenditure will increase.

Lucky color- orange

Capricorn- Spend time with your family at home. Give genuine advice to your friends when needed. There will be sweetness in relationships.

Lucky color- purple

Aquarius- Stalled business will run again. Job-related problems will end. Be sure to take advice from parents.

Lucky color- blue

Pisces- Talk to the elders respectfully. Drive your vehicle carefully. Don’t let the relationships get sour.

Lucky color- golden