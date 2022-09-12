Horoscope Today, September 12, Monday: A little sneak peek at how your day will go does no harm. Want to know what’s going to work in your favour? Read astrological predictions by Jyotish Guru Shiromani SachinAlso Read - Horoscope Today, September 11, Sunday: Aries Should Apply For a Job, Scorpios Should Control Their Anger

Aries- Respect your father. The obstacles in business will be removed. Get up early in the morning.

Lucky color- pink

Taurus- Will give birth to a child. Do your work on time. Will meet a friend.

Lucky color- red

Gemini- Can receive an unexpected gift. Make money transactions wisely. Time is advantageous till evening.

Lucky color- saffron

Cancer- Job and business-related problems will end. Don’t get into an argument. Auspicious events will be held at home.

Lucky color- brown

Leo- Anger can cause damage. Don’t lend your vehicle to anyone. Don’t stay up till late at night.

Lucky color- yellow

Virgo- Don’t share your secrets with anyone. Will receive a gift from your sister. Respect all relationships.

Lucky color- purple

Libra- The day will be hectic. There will be profit in business. Your close ones will support you.

Lucky color- orange

Scorpio- Don’t trouble your relatives. May have to travel shortly. Control your anger.

Lucky color- golden

Sagittarius- Do not get engaged in arguments with anyone. Health-related worries will go away. Financial worries will go away.

Lucky color- yellow

Capricorn- Will be busy with his office work. Pay attention to the health of your spouse. Will get back the lent money.

Lucky color- purple

Aquarius- Make sure to consult your doctor. Help a poor person. Do your tasks on time.

Lucky color- black

Pisces- New work plan will be successful. Keep your voice soft and gentle. Don’t force yourself on anyone.

Lucky color- orange