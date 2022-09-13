Horoscope Today, September 13: Life is not always easy and no matter what you do and how much you plan it, you can never rule your life entirely. However, a little bit of help in managing it well and being prepared for what’s coming next never hurts. Our expert astrologer predicts the day for you as per your zodiac sign so that when you face a challenge today, you know that you saw this coming!Also Read - Shradh 2022: 6 Tips to Seek Blessings From Ancestors During Pitru Paksha Puja

Aries: Make drastic changes only after thinking. Old problems will be solved. Donate a red item.

Lucky colour- yellow

Taurus: Do not get into a fight with friends. Throat-related issues will end. Do your work on your own.

Lucky colour- black

Gemini: After noon, the schedule will be more hectic. There are chances of economic gains. Be patient and calm.

Lucky colour- brown

Cancer: Married life will be sour. Job-related problems will end. Donate Petha today.

Lucky colour- yellow

Leo: Trade tensions will end. Respect your elders. A guest will pay a visit.

Lucky colour- golden

Virgo: Students must focus on their studies. Lent money will be returned. Spend time with friends.

Lucky colour- maroon

Libra: Don’t relocate yourself. Don’t be careless in a relationship. Mother’s health will improve.

Lucky colour- white

Scorpio: Respect your spouse. Business travel will be postponed. See the rising sun.

Lucky colour- red

Sagittarius: Will go for a walk with friends. Don’t ignore your father. Help the needy people.

Lucky colour- golden

Capricorn: Might see job progress. The monetary benefit is foretold. Maintain harmony in relationships.

Lucky colour- ocher

Aquarius: Postpone your journey. Eat homemade food. Support your loved ones.

Lucky colour- white

Pisces: The situation will be better in the job. Don’t argue with anyone. Respect your master.

Lucky colour- golden