Horoscope Today, September 15, Thursday: A little sneak peek at how your day will go does no harm. Want to know what’s going to work in your favour? Read astrological predictions by Jyotish Guru Shiromani SachinAlso Read - Horoscope Today, September 14, Wednesday: Capricorns Must Worship Goddess Durga, Leos Should Respect Elders

Aries- Respect the elders. Will be financially strong. A guest’s arrival is foreseen. Also Read - Horoscope Today, September 13: Married Life Will be Sour For Cancerians, Librans Shouldn't Relocate

Lucky color- yellow Also Read - Horoscope Today, September 12, Monday: Cancerians Should Avoid Arguments, Scorpios Should Control Their Anger

Taurus- The day will be hectic. Take care of the cleanliness of the house. The monetary benefit is predicted.

Lucky color- green

Gemini- Day will be less exhausting. Don’t quarrel with your friends. Spend time with your family.

Lucky color- blue

Cancer- Health will improve. Don’t neglect your studies. There will be an atmosphere of happiness in the family.

Lucky color- white

Leo- Don’t mess with anyone in the office. Might get back the stuck money. Do not invest in the share market.

Lucky color- pink

Virgo- Will become successful in the job. Will buy a new house soon. Hard work will pay off.

Lucky color- orange

Libra- Family disputes might occur. Don’t befriend anyone. Try to persuade your dad.

Lucky color- orange

Scorpio- Will move to the desired location. Might go somewhere to hang out. Money will be spent on entertainment.

Lucky color- brown

Sagittarius- Day will be full of lethargy. The birth of a child is anticipated. Don’t lend money to anyone.

Lucky color- golden

Capricorn- Urgent work can end up wrong. Take the advice of your spouse. Will receive support from close ones.

Lucky color- green

Aquarius- Property matters may worsen. Don’t give your difference to anyone. A job change is predicted.

Lucky color- black

Pisces- Work pressure will remain. Expenses may increase. Relationships will see a break.

Lucky color- golden