Horoscope Today, September 16, Friday: A little sneak peek at how your day will go does no harm. Want to know what’s going to work in your favour? Read astrological predictions by Jyotish Guru Shiromani SachinAlso Read - Horoscope Today, September 15, Thursday: Aries Must Respect Their Elders, Gemini Should Spend Time With Their Family

Aries- Don’t change jobs. Don’t lend money to anyone. Donate sugar candy or sweets. Also Read - Horoscope Today, September 14, Wednesday: Capricorns Must Worship Goddess Durga, Leos Should Respect Elders

Lucky color- maroon Also Read - Horoscope Today, September 13: Married Life Will be Sour For Cancerians, Librans Shouldn't Relocate

Taurus- Will benefit from the long journey. Will meet an old friend. The day will be much busier.

Lucky color- pink

Gemini- Will get the support of elder brother. Don’t argue with family members. Postpone your business trip.

Lucky color- blue

Cancer- Must not invest in new business. Don’t drive rashly. Will receive respect.

Lucky color- saffron

Leo- Reach home on time in the evening. Lent money may sink. Pay attention to the health of your child.

Lucky color- orange

Virgo- Will get success in the interview. Will receive money unexpectedly. Support your friend.

Lucky color- sky blue

Libra- Will buy a new property. Take care of your children. Try to persuade your friend.

Lucky color- grey

Scorpio- Postpone the trip. Your love will be a success. Control your voice tone.

Lucky color- white

Sagittarius- A wave of happiness will run in your life. Will receive the honour. The monetary benefit is predicted.

Lucky color- red

Capricorn- Do urgent work on time. Take your father’s advice.

Don’t be careless in relationships.

Lucky color- pink

Aquarius- Old wish will be fulfilled. Don’t share your secrets with anyone. Business change is foretold.

Lucky color- brown

Pisces- Mental tension will continue to be there. Take advice from elders. Don’t let the relationship get sour.

Lucky color- maroon