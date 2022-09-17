Horoscope Today, September 17: Most of us lead our lives in the same manner everyday with a little change here and there. But, little do we know that our actions, decisions and thinking have a direct impact on the way our stars shape up to form our fate. While we can’t control everything in our lives, we can stay prepared and get some help from astrology to plan our lives better. Check your horoscope today as our expert tells you about things you should take care of as you proceed in the world.Also Read - Vastu Tips For Home Decoration: 6 Things That Can Destroy Peace And Happiness in Your House
CHECK ASTROLOGICAL PREDICTION FOR SEPTEMBER 17 AS PER YOUR ZODIAC SIGN
- Aries: Despair will end. Don’t invest in a business. Profit from new work is foreseen.
Lucky colour- golden
- Taurus: Invest in business wisely. Will meet a friend. Don’t quarrel with anyone.
Lucky colour- orange
- Gemini: Will get the blessings of the mother. There will be happiness in the family. Profit in business is predicted.
Lucky colour- blue
- Cancer: Will benefit from a job change. Will buy your dream vehicle. Lent money will be back.
Lucky colour- white
- Leo: Will get good news by noon. Don’t lend money to anyone. Will be successful.
Lucky colour: maroon
- Virgo: Do your work on your own. Avoid sudden injury. Respect your spouse.
Lucky colour- pink
- Libra: Will buy a new house. The concern regarding progeny will end. There will be happiness in the family.
Lucky colour – red
- Scorpio: Will go on a foreign trip. Will be successful in business. Control your anger.
Lucky colour- pink
- Sagittarius: Might feel a burden on your mind. Will be successful in learning. Money expenditure will increase.
Lucky colour- white
- Capricorn: Avoid disputes in the house. Take family advice. Relationships will get sour.
Lucky colour- blue
- Aquarius: Don’t lend money to anyone. The business problem will lessen. The spouse’s health will deteriorate.
Lucky colour- sky
- Pisces: Touch the feet of elders. Drive carefully. Relations will sweeten.
Lucky colour- yellow