Horoscope Today, September 18, Sunday: A little sneak peek at how your day will go does no harm. Want to know what's going to work in your favour? Read astrological predictions by Jyotish Guru Shiromani Sachin

Aries- The problem of the job will end. A job change will be there. Donate white rice.

Lucky color- white

Taurus- Don’t make your loved ones angry. Donate jaggery. The day will be busier.

Lucky color- yellow

Gemini- Students should go for a walk with friends. Do not make any changes at the workplace. Donate grains.

Lucky color- blue

Cancer- Do your studies on time. The obstacles in the work will be removed. Donate red fruits.

Lucky color- pink

Leo- Must remain calm today. Might receive money by the evening. Donate rice.

Lucky color- green

Virgo- Transactions should be made very carefully. Donate green clothes. Don’t get entangled with anyone.

Lucky colour- Orange

Libra- If needed, take the advice of a doctor. Do some help in the marriage of an impoverished girl. Donate fruits.

Lucky color- pink

Scorpio- Guests will come to the house. Do not change the job. Donate Tulsi.

Lucky color- ocher

Sagittarius- Work will speed up work. Do not do any work after noon. Donate yellow things.

Lucky color- golden

Capricorn- Don’t lie to anyone. Will get the money stuck.

Donate yoghurt.

Lucky color- sky blue

Aquarius- Reach home on time. Don’t mess with relatives regarding anything. Donate clothes and oil.

Lucky color- pink

Pisces- There will be an atmosphere of happiness in the family. Don’t be up till late at night. Donate a banana.

Lucky color- yellow