Horoscope Today, September 19, Monday: Astrology is the science of stars that people beleive in and as well as start their day with. A little sneak peek at how your day will go does no harm. Want to know what’s going to work in your favour? Read today’s horoscope and astrological predictions by Jyotish Guru Shiromani Sachin.Also Read - Horoscope Today, September 18, Sunday: Aquarius Must Reach on Time, Scorpio Shouldn't Switch Their Job

Aries– Will benefit more than ever in business. Respect your elders. Help a friend in need. |Lucky color- brown Also Read - Horoscope Today, September 17: Taurians Will Meet a Friend, Leos Shouldn't Lend Money to Anyone

Taurus– Might see ups and downs in the job. Take the advice of your elders. The time is favourable till evening. |Lucky color- green Also Read - Horoscope Today, September 16, Friday: Aries Should Not Change Their Jobs, Taurus Might Meet an Old Friend

Gemini- Family trouble will end. Will buy a new vehicle. Will achieve success in urgent work. |Lucky color- pink

Cancer– Health improvement is predicted. Don’t be careless with your studies. There will be an atmosphere of happiness in the family. | Lucky color– yellow

Leo– Will get back the stalled money. Do not invest in the stock market. There will be auspicious programs in the family. |Lucky color- red

Virgo– There will be job success. There is a possibility of buying a new house. Do help a woman. |Lucky color- orange

Libra– Marriage will be fixed. Do not be negligent in any work. Do not share your secrets with anyone. |

Lucky color- maroon

Scorpio– Property matters can get entangled. Change of job is foretold. Put a pause on your expenses. | Lucky color- red

Sagittarius– Work pressure will remain throughout the day. Do not let there be a rift in your relationship. Will go on a short journey. |Lucky color- purple

Capricorn– After noon, urgent work will be done. The lent money will be returned. Will give birth to a child. |Lucky color- green

Aquarius– Will move to the desired location. Will hang out with a friend. Spend time with your family.| Lucky color- pink

Pisces– Day will be full of laziness. Do your work afternoon. Do not befriend anyone today. |Lucky color– orange