Horoscope Today, September 2, Friday: A little sneak peek at how your day will go does no harm. Want to know what's going to work in your favour? Read astrological predictions by Jyotish Guru Shiromani Sachin.

Aries- There will be tremendous profit in business. Respect your elders. Help a friend in time.

Lucky color- maroon

Taurus- Might face ups and downs in the job. Take advice from your elders. Time is favorable till evening.

Lucky color- green

Gemini- Troubles will end. Might buy a new vehicle. Success in important work is foreseen.

Lucky color- blue

Cancer- Health will improve. Don’t be careless in your job. Don’t let there be disputes in the family.

Lucky color- ocher

Leo- Will get the stalled money after noon. Invest in the stock market wisely. There will be auspicious programs in the family.

Lucky color- red

Virgo- Business success is predicted. Will buy a new house. Help a woman.

Lucky color- brown

Libra- Marriage will be fixed soon. Don’t be careless in any work. Don’t share your secrets with anyone.

Lucky color- pink

Scorpio- Property matters will be solved. There will be a change of job. Take a hold on your expenses.

Lucky color- golden

Sagittarius- Work pressure will continue to remain. Don’t let there be a rift in your relationship. A short journey is predicted.

Lucky color- yellow

Capricorn- After noon, important work will be done. Lent money will be back. The birth of a child is predicted.

Lucky color- blue

Aquarius- Desired change of place will happen. Should go for a walk with a friend. Spend time with family.

Lucky color- pink

Pisces- Day will be full of laziness. Do your work in the afternoon. Don’t befriend anyone.

Lucky color- golden