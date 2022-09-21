Horoscope Today, September 21, Wednesday: Astrology is the science of stars that people believe in and as well as start their day with. A little sneak peek at how your day will go does no harm. Want to know what’s going to work in your favour? Read today’s horoscope and astrological predictions by Jyotish Guru Shiromani Sachin.Also Read - Horoscope Today, September 20, Tuesday: Cancerians Must Drive Carefully, Libra Will Buy a New House

Aries- Fulfill your responsibilities. Avoid stomach problems. Do not consume fried food.

Lucky color- red Also Read - Horoscope Today, September 18, Sunday: Aquarius Must Reach on Time, Scorpio Shouldn't Switch Their Job

Taurus- Traders must pay close attention to their work. Don’t lend money to anyone. Health problems will end.

Lucky color- pink

Gemini- Don’t cheat on anyone. May have to travel. Donate food and clothes.

Lucky color- white

Cancer- Always keep your thinking right. Don’t argue with anyone at place of the job. The gain in learning is foreseen.

Lucky color- maroon

Leo- There will be happiness in the family. Profit in business is anticipated. Will meet friends.

Lucky color- yellow

Virgo- There will be concerns regarding the child. Obey your father. Donate yellow items.

Lucky color- grey

Libra- Don’t lend money to anyone. Take care of your mother’s health. A short journey by evening is foreseen.

Lucky color- orange

Scorpio- Don’t get angry over trivial matters. Will get good news as soon as you reach the office. The atmosphere of the house will be more pleasant than before.

Lucky color- yellow

Sagittarius- Will benefit in business certainly. Students must focus on their studies. Donate sweet things in the evening.

Lucky color- saffron

Capricorn- Reach on time when you get a new job. Learning will improve. By evening, there will be monetary gain.

Lucky color- sky blue

Aquarius- Eye problems can increase. Make transactions after noon. Don’t argue with anyone.

Lucky color- white

Pisces- Do not quarrel with relatives. Money loss is likely to happen. Maintain unity in the family.

Lucky color- pink