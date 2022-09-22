Horoscope Today, September 22, Thursday: Astrology is the science of stars that people believe in and as well as start their day with. Here’s what is in your favour today! A little sneak peek at how your day will go does no harm. Read today’s horoscope and astrological predictions by Jyotish Guru Shiromani Sachin.Also Read - Horoscope Today, September 21, Wednesday: Gemini Should Donate Food And Clothes, Leos May Meet Their Friends

Aries: There will be sweetness in married life. The job will see progress. Take advice from elders. |Lucky color- ocher

Taurus: Do not let sourness take over the relationship. Keep your voice calm. Elder brother will support you. |Lucky color- yellow

Gemini: Arrive at the office on time. Don’t quarrel with your father. There will be a job change. |Lucky color- purple

Cancer: Infectious disease will be avoided. Don’t hesitate to work. Help your friend. |Lucky color- sky blue

Leo: Pay attention to your home decor. There will be separation from brother. Might get your money stuck. |Lucky color- yellow

Virgo: Don’t make any changes in the house. Will get new opportunities. There will be profit in business by the evening. |Lucky color- ocher

Libra: Disputes in married life are predicted. Don’t cheat on anyone. Will get rid of the disease. |Lucky color- blue

Scorpio– Donate food items. Abstain from intoxicants. Business success is anticipated. |Lucky color- brown

Sagittarius: Do not go for business travel. Try to persuade a friend. It’s a good day for students. |Lucky color- golden

Capricorn: Disputes in the family will end. Don’t argue with friends. There will be economic benefits. |Lucky color- maroon

Aquarius: There will be a delay in marriage. There will be a happy atmosphere in the family. Exercise in the morning. |Lucky color- pink

Pisces: People associated with art will benefit. Will get new job opportunities. Don’t change the house. |Lucky color- white