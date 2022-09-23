Horoscope Today, September 23, Friday: Astrology is the science of stars that people believe in and as well as start their day with. A little sneak peek at how your day will go does no harm. Read today’s horoscope and astrological predictions by Jyotish Guru Shiromani Sachin.Also Read - Vastu Dosha: 5 Animals That Can Help You in Getting Rid of Negative Energies in Life

Aries– Will benefit from travel today. Don’t get involved in neighbour’s dispute. Things will be better by evening.

Lucky color- sky blue

Taurus– Do not take stress over the business. Should go for a walk. The job will see progress.

Lucky color- carrot

Gemini– Don’t hide things from family. Job difficulties will be solved. Don’t invest in the business.

Lucky color- brown

Cancer– Start a new work with an expert’s advice. Take your medicine on time. Don’t let wrong thoughts come to your mind.

Lucky color- red

Leo– Respect your elders. The spouse’s health will improve. Hand might hurt.

Lucky color- yellow

Virgo– Students must make good use of time. Will get new opportunities. Profit in business is foretold.

Lucky color- saffron

Libra– Will get respect from your life partner. Do not abandon your loved ones. Don’t stay up till late at night.

Lucky color- pink

Scorpio– Do not invest money in business. The headache will be there all day long. Will go on a long journey.

Lucky color- maroon

Sagittarius– There is a chance of promotion in the job. Good news will be received in the afternoon. Don’t lend money to anyone.

Lucky color- red

Capricorn– Mental stress will increase. Don’t argue with anyone. Worship goddess Durga.

Lucky color- green

Aquarius– Job progress is foreseen. Avoid arguments in the family. Do yoga in the morning.

Lucky color- ocher

Pisces– Businessmen will benefit. Students will get new opportunities. Don’t change jobs.

Lucky color- golden