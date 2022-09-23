Horoscope Today, September 23, Friday: Astrology is the science of stars that people believe in and as well as start their day with. A little sneak peek at how your day will go does no harm. Read today’s horoscope and astrological predictions by Jyotish Guru Shiromani Sachin.Also Read - Vastu Dosha: 5 Animals That Can Help You in Getting Rid of Negative Energies in Life
Aries– Will benefit from travel today. Don’t get involved in neighbour’s dispute. Things will be better by evening.
Lucky color- sky blue
Taurus– Do not take stress over the business. Should go for a walk. The job will see progress.
Lucky color- carrot
Gemini– Don’t hide things from family. Job difficulties will be solved. Don’t invest in the business.
Lucky color- brown
Cancer– Start a new work with an expert’s advice. Take your medicine on time. Don’t let wrong thoughts come to your mind.
Lucky color- red
Leo– Respect your elders. The spouse’s health will improve. Hand might hurt.
Lucky color- yellow
Virgo– Students must make good use of time. Will get new opportunities. Profit in business is foretold.
Lucky color- saffron
Libra– Will get respect from your life partner. Do not abandon your loved ones. Don’t stay up till late at night.
Lucky color- pink
Scorpio– Do not invest money in business. The headache will be there all day long. Will go on a long journey.
Lucky color- maroon
Sagittarius– There is a chance of promotion in the job. Good news will be received in the afternoon. Don’t lend money to anyone.
Lucky color- red
Capricorn– Mental stress will increase. Don’t argue with anyone. Worship goddess Durga.
Lucky color- green
Aquarius– Job progress is foreseen. Avoid arguments in the family. Do yoga in the morning.
Lucky color- ocher
Pisces– Businessmen will benefit. Students will get new opportunities. Don’t change jobs.
Lucky color- golden