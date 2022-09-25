Horoscope Today, September 25, Sunday: Astrology is the science of stars that people believe in and as well as start their day with. A little sneak peek at how your day will go does no harm. Read today’s horoscope and astrological predictions by Jyotish Guru Shiromani SachinAlso Read - Horoscope Today, September 24, Saturday: Aries Must Take Care of Their Diet, Virgo Should Help a Needy

Aries- Career change will bring success. Take care of your diet. Do things thoughtfully.

Lucky color- maroon

Taurus- Make good use of time. Paused tasks will be completed. Will get the support of loved ones.

Lucky color- blue

Gemini- There will be concern from the side of children. Take care of your relationships. Chant Om Mantra.

Lucky color- yellow

Cancer- Do not invest in property. Take care of your belongings. Donate white rice.

Lucky color- red

Leo- Will be buying a property soon. Will have to travel short. Gift something to your sister.

Lucky color- orange

Virgo- Respect your relationships. Do help any needy person. Time is favourable for you till evening.

Lucky color- pink

Libra- There can be tension in the afternoon. Don’t procrastinate. Offer red flowers to goddess Lakshmi.

Lucky color- green

Scorpio- A knee injury is predicted. Respect your father. Donate red sweets.

Lucky color- yellow

Sagittarius- Will be busy with work all day long. Pay attention to the cleanliness of your house. Donate turmeric and gram.

Lucky color- orange

Capricorn- Drive your vehicle carefully. Negligence can cause damage. Donate items made of jaggery.

Lucky color- blue

Aquarius- Love will increase between siblings. Think before doing anything. Pay attention to your health.

Lucky color- pink

Pisces- Day will be full of happiness. Focus on your business. Haste can spoil the work.

Lucky color- golden