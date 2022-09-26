Horoscope Today, September 26, Monday: Astrology is the science of stars that people believe in and as well as start their day with. A little sneak peek at how your day will go does no harm. Read today’s horoscope and astrological predictions by Jyotish Guru Shiromani SachinAlso Read - Horoscope Today, September 25, Sunday: Taurus Must Make Good Use of Their Time, Capricorn Should Drive Carefully

Aries- Despair will end. The benefit from new work is foretold. Offer vermilion to Goddess Durga.

Lucky color- golden

Taurus- Invest in business wisely. Will meet a friend. Offer rose to Goddess Durga.

Lucky color- pink

Gemini- Will get the blessings of the mother. There will be happiness in the family. Offer white sweets to Goddess Durga.

Lucky color- green

Cancer- Will benefit from a job change. The dream of buying a vehicle will come true. Offer fruits to Goddess Durga.

Lucky color- white

Leo- Will gain in business starting from the evening. The day will be successful. Offer pomegranate to Goddess Durga.

Lucky color- yellow

Virgo- Will avoid sudden hurt. Respect your spouse. Offer Cardamom to Goddess Durga.

Lucky color- green

Libra- Will buy a new house. There will be happiness in the family. Offer perfume to Goddess Durga.

Lucky color- sky blue

Scorpio- Will go on a foreign journey. Control your anger. Offer red fruits to Goddess Durga.

Lucky color- red

Sagittarius- There will be obstacles in learning. Money expenditure will be less than before. Offer lotus flower to goddess Durga.

Lucky color- yellow

Capricorn- Must take family advice. Relationships will get sour. Offer Gulkand to Goddess Durga.

Lucky color- ocher

Aquarius- Job-related problems will end. Will get the support of spouse. Offer white sweets to Durga.

Lucky color- blue

Pisces- Will buy a new vehicle. Be careful in relationships. Offer Laddu to Goddess Durga.

Lucky color- golden