Horoscope Today, September 27, Tuesday: Astrology is the science of stars that people believe in and as well as start their day with. A little sneak peek at how your day will go does no harm. Read today's horoscope and astrological predictions by Jyotish Guru Shiromani Sachin

Aries- Will benefit from life changes. Job-related problems will be solved. Offer Petha to Goddess Durga.

Lucky color- yellow

Taurus- Will improve lifestyle. Will get the support of an important person. Offer honey to the goddess.

Lucky color- green

Gemini- Will see financial gains. Be patient and calm. Offer fruits to the goddess.

Lucky color- ocher

Cancer- Career-related problems will end. Work out the right plans. Offer white sweets to the goddess.

Lucky color- red

Leo- There are chances of getting a new job. Profitable travel is predicted. Give fruit to a young girl.

Lucky color- brown

Virgo- Love relationships will be better. Health will be a matter of concern. Offer Roses to Goddess Durga.

Lucky color- blue

Libra- Old problems will be solved. Respect will increase in society. Offer curd in Devi temple.

Lucky color- golden

Scorpio- Career problems can increase. Mental stress can also increase. Offer fennel to Goddess Lakshmi.

Lucky color- yellow

Sagittarius- There might be problems in married life. Wrong decisions can spoil work. Give yellow sweets to girls.

Lucky color- sky blue

Capricorn- Marriage problems will be solved. The financial side will be better. Offer Red Chunri to Goddess Durga.

Lucky color- purple

Aquarius- Financial side will remain good. Will be busy with auspicious work. Offer kumkum to goddess Lakshmi.

Lucky color- pink

Pisces- Problems can increase in job. Take care of your health. Offer sweet paan to Goddess.

Lucky color- yellow