Horoscope Today, September 28, Wednesday: Astrology is the science of stars that people believe in and as well as start their day with. A little sneak peek at how your day will go does no harm. Read today's horoscope and astrological predictions by Jyotish Guru Shiromani Sachin
Aries- Postpone the trip. Things will be better by evening. Offer Saffron to Goddess Durga. Also Read - Horoscope Today, September 26, Monday: Taurus Should Invest in Business Wisely, Cancer Will Benefit From a Job Change
Lucky color- yellow Also Read - Horoscope Today, September 25, Sunday: Taurus Must Make Good Use of Their Time, Capricorn Should Drive Carefully
Taurus- Marital life will improve. The job will progress. Give 5 bananas to a young girl.
Lucky color- purple
Gemini- Your family will support you. Profit in business is predicted. Donate green fruits and vegetables.
Lucky color- ocher
Cancer- There will be less fickleness in your mind. Help others. Give white sweets to girls.
Lucky color- pink
Leo- There can be separation from friends. Head injury may occur. Do Turmeric Tilak to Goddess Durga.
Lucky color- red
Virgo- Students must focus on their studies. New opportunities might be missed. Offer rice to Goddess Lakshmi.
Lucky color- green
Libra- Do not quarrel with your spouse. Don’t leave your loved ones. Donate Ghee at a Devi Mandir.
Lucky color- orange
Scorpio- Will be tired all day long. Might go on a journey. Donate wheat jaggery to a woman.
Lucky color- brown
Sagittarius- Complete the urgent work by evening. Don’t let negative thoughts cloud your mind. Donate sugar and fruits.
Lucky color- red
Capricorn- Mental trouble may increase. Worship goddess Durga. Donate stationery.
Lucky color- purple
Aquarius- There will be progress in the job. Do yoga and meditation in the morning. Chant ‘Om’ Mantra.
Lucky color- blue
Pisces- People associated with media will benefit. Students will get new opportunities. Give yellow fruits and clothes to a girl.
Lucky color- sky blue