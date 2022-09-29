Horoscope Today, September 29, Thursday: Astrology is the science of stars that people believe in and as well as start their day with. Here’s a glimpse of your day today, so plan your day accordingly. Read today’s horoscope and astrological predictions by Jyotish Guru Shiromani SachinAlso Read - Mumbai Local Gets Garba Flavour As Group of Women Perform The Popular Dance | Watch

Aries– Postpone the trip. Things will be better by evening. Offer Saffron to Goddess Durga. Also Read - Health Benefits Of Rock Salt: From Improving Digestion To Inducing Weight Loss, Rock Salt Has Got Wonderful Benefits| Watch Video

Lucky color- yellow Also Read - Man Buries Himself 6 Feet Under Ground on Sadhu's Advice, UP Police Rescues Him | Watch

Taurus– Marital life will improve. The job will progress. Give 5 bananas to a young girl.

Lucky color- purple

Gemini– Your family will support you. Profit in business is predicted. Donate green fruits and vegetables.

Lucky color- ocher

Cancer– There will be less fickleness in your mind. Help others. Give white sweets to girls.

Lucky color- pink

Leo– There can be separation from friends. Head injury may occur. Do Turmeric Tilak to Goddess Durga.

Lucky color- red

Virgo– Students must focus on their studies. New opportunities might be missed. Offer rice to Goddess Lakshmi.

Lucky color- green

Libra– Do not quarrel with your spouse. Don’t leave your loved ones. Donate Ghee at a Devi Mandir.

Lucky color- orange

Scorpio– Will be tired all day long. Might go on a journey. Donate wheat jaggery to a woman.

Lucky color- brown

Sagittarius– Complete the urgent work by evening. Don’t let negative thoughts cloud your mind. Donate sugar and fruits.

Lucky color- red

Capricorn– Mental trouble may increase. Worship goddess Durga. Donate stationery.

Lucky color- purple

Aquarius– There will be progress in the job. Do yoga and meditation in the morning. Chant ‘Om’ Mantra.

Lucky color- blue

Pisces– People associated with media will benefit. Students will get new opportunities. Give yellow fruits and clothes to a girl.

Lucky color- sky blue