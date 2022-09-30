Horoscope Today, September 30, Friday: Know what’s in store for you today as per the astrological predictions. Astrology is the science of stars that people believe in and as well as start their day with. Here’s a glimpse of your day today, so plan your day accordingly. Read today’s horoscope and astrological predictions by Jyotish Guru Shiromani Sachin.Also Read - Horoscope Today, September 29, Thursday: Donate Food, Offer Things to Goddess Durga on Navratri Day 4

Aries– Take the advice of your family. Relationships will get sour. Offer Gulkand to Goddess Durga.

Lucky color- ocher Also Read - Horoscope Today, September 28, Wednesday: Aries Should Postpone The Trip, Scorpio Might go on a Journey

Taurus– Job problems will end. Will get the support of spouse. Offer white sweets to Goddess Durga.

Lucky color- blue Also Read - Horoscope Today, September 27, Tuesday: Capricorn And Aquarius May See Financial Growth

Gemini– Will be buying a vehicle soon. Be careful in relationships. Offer Laddu to Goddess Durga.

Lucky color- golden

Cancer– Might be buying a new house soon. There will be happiness in the family. Offer perfume to Goddess Durga.

Lucky color- sky blue

Leo- Will go on a foreign trip. Control your anger. Offer red fruits to Goddess Durga.

Lucky color- red

Virgo- There will be Obstacles in education. Money expenditure will be less than before. Offer lotus flower to Goddess Durga.

Lucky color- blue

Libra- Will benefit from a job change. The dream of buying a vehicle will come true. Offer fruits to Goddess Durga.

Lucky color- white

Scorpio- After noon, there will be profit in business. Success predicted. Offer pomegranate to Goddess Durga.

Lucky color- yellow

Sagittarius- Will avoid sudden injuries. Respect your spouse.

Offer Cardamom to Goddess Durga.

Lucky color- green

Capricorn- Despair will end. The benefit from new work is foretold. Offer vermilion to Goddess Durga.

Lucky color- golden

Aquarius- Consider investing in a business. Will meet a friend. Offer roses to Goddess Durga.

Lucky color- pink

Pisces- Will get the blessings of the mother. There will be happiness in the family. Offer white sweets to Goddess Durga.

Lucky color- orange