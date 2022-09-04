Horoscope Today, September 4, Sunday: A little sneak peek at how your day will go does no harm. Want to know what’s going to work in your favour? Read astrological predictions by Jyotish Guru Shiromani Sachin.Also Read - Horoscope Today, September 3, Saturday: Aries Should Help Needy, Libra Must Avoid Unnecessary Expenses

Aries- Marital problems will end. Will get the blessings of elders. Donate rice. Also Read - Horoscope Today, September 2, Friday: Taurus Should Take Advice From Elders, Gemini Might Purchase a New Vehicle

Lucky color- yellow

Taurus- Family problems will arise. Don’t invest money in business. Make donations to needy people. Also Read - Horoscope Today, September 1, Thursday: Scorpions Might Travel Abroad; Business Investments For Taurus, Aries

Lucky color- pink

Gemini- Financial problems will end. Give time to family. Donate wheat.

Lucky color- brown

Cancer- The restlessness of the mind will be less. Respect elders. Donate curd rice.

Lucky color- white

Leo- Avoid disputes in married life. Support your siblings. Donate jaggery.

Lucky color- orange

Virgo- Do not make any job change. Despair will end. Donate green items.

Lucky color- green

Libra- Always keep your thinking right. Don’t mess with anyone in the place of the job. A gain in learning is predicted.

Lucky color- white

Scorpio- There will be happiness in the family. Profit in business is foreseen. Obstacles coming to learning will be removed.

Lucky color- yellow

Sagittarius- Will receive happiness from children. After noon, the schedule will be hectic. Don’t get into an argument.

Lucky color- yellow

Capricorn- Controversies with friends will end. It would be better if you postpone any sort of trip. Donate steel utensils.

Lucky color- blue

Aquarius- Apply for government jobs. Family disputes will end. Donate sugar candy.

Lucky color- black

Pisces- Touch Your teacher’s feet. Do not do any auspicious work after noon. Relationship with father will improve