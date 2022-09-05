Horoscope Today, September 5, Monday: A little sneak peek at how your day will go does no harm. Want to know what’s going to work in your favour? Read astrological predictions by Jyotish Guru Shiromani Sachin.Also Read - Horoscope Today, September 4, Sunday: Gemini Must Give Time to Family, Aries Should Donate Rice

Aries- Take care of your health. Will receive respect. Donate rice.

Lucky color- white

Taurus- Ongoing trade might come to an end. Don’t be in a hurry. Donate yogurt.

Lucky color- sky blue

Gemini- Might have to go to court. Stay away from any dispute. Donate sugar.

Lucky color- blue

Cancer- There will be sweetness in married life. Do not keep any kind of dilemma in mind. Donate pottery.

Lucky color- golden

Leo- Stress will lessen. Respect your elders. Donate wheat and jaggery.

Lucky color- maroon

Virgo- Great chances of having a baby. Will get the money stuck. Donate seven grains.

Lucky color- green

Libra- Keep essential items carefully. Respect all relationships. Donate yellow items.

Lucky color- orange

Scorpio- Might receive guests. Profit in business is predicted. Donate clothes.

Lucky color- brown

Sagittarius- Might go on a long journey. Will receive happiness from progeny. Donate mustard.

Lucky color- red

Capricorn- Control your words. Might face money loss. Donate turmeric.

Lucky color- blue

Aquarius- The economic situation will improve. Take care of your diet. Donate white goods.

Lucky color- sky blue

Pisces- Will get a new job opportunity. Might have to travel long distances. Donate milk.

Lucky color- maroon