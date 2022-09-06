Horoscope Today, September 6, Tuesday: A little sneak peek at how your day will go does no harm. Want to know what’s going to work in your favour? Read astrological predictions by Jyotish Guru Shiromani Sachin.Also Read - Tarot Prediction September 5-September 11: Weekly Tarot Card Prediction And Angel Messages For Aries, Leo, Libra And Other Zodiac Signs

Aries- Focus on your new job. The business will fluctuate. Must wear red clothes. Also Read - Horoscope Today, September 5, Monday: Leo Must Respect Their Elders, Scorpio Should Donate Clothes

Lucky color- red Also Read - Horoscope Today, September 4, Sunday: Gemini Must Give Time to Family, Aries Should Donate Rice

Taurus- The wish will be fulfilled by the evening. Luck will favor you. Donate white sweets.

Lucky color- ocher

Gemini- Job problems will end. Will receive respect. Donate curd to Shiva temple.

Lucky color- sky blue

Cancer- Don’t cheat on anyone. Keep your important documents carefully. Donate whole rice.

Lucky color- yellow

Leo- Job problems will end. Pay attention to the cleanliness of your house. Give things made of jaggery to girls.

Lucky color- maroon

Virgo- Opponents will be calm. People associated with banking will benefit. Donate red fruit.

Lucky color- blue

Libra- Will receive respect from spouse. Don’t hate anyone. Donate whole grams.

Lucky color- white

Scorpio- Do not invest money in business. Headache problem will persist all day. Donate buttermilk.

Lucky color- yellow

Sagittarius- There will be a chance of promotion in the job. Good news will be received in the afternoon. Add turmeric to milk and drink.

Lucky color- golden

Capricorn- Day will be comfortable and auspicious. Someone close might get hurt. Donate mustard oil.

Lucky color- sky blue

Aquarius- Family disputes will end. Get ‘Shanti Path’ done at your home. Donate sandalwood perfume.

Lucky color- blue

Pisces- Business will see profits. Keep essentials carefully. Donate gram flour sweets.

Lucky color- white