Horoscope Today, September 8, Thursday: A little sneak peek at how your day will go does no harm. Want to know what's going to work in your favour? Read astrological predictions by Jyotish Guru Shiromani Sachin

Aries- Do your studies on time. Obstacles in work will be removed. Donate red fruit.

Lucky color- red

Taurus- The worries will end. By evening, there will be monetary gain. Donate rice.

Lucky color- green

Gemini- Make transactions very wisely. Don’t argue with anyone. Donate green clothes.

Lucky color- Orange

Cancer- The dilemma of the mind will end. A job change is foreseen. Donate white rice.

Lucky color- white

Leo- Don’t make your loved ones angry. The day will be hectic. Donate jaggery.

Lucky color- yellow

Virgo- Students should go for a walk. Do not make any changes at the place of business. Donate grains.

Lucky color- blue

Libra- If needed, consult a doctor. Do some help in the marriage of a girl. Donate fruit.

Lucky color- pink

Scorpio- Guests will come home. Don’t change jobs. Donate basil.

Lucky color- green

Sagittarius- Work will see progress. Do not do any work afternoon. Donate a yellow item.

Lucky color- golden

Capricorn- Don’t lie to anyone. Will get the money stuck. Donate yoghurt.

Lucky color- yellow

Aquarius- Reach home on time. Don’t mess with your father over anything. Donate mustard oil.

Lucky color- pink

Pisces- There will be an atmosphere of happiness in the family. Don’t wake up till late at night. Donate a banana.

Lucky color- yellow