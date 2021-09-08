Using numerology one can reveal a behaviour pattern of an individual. According to the date of birth of a person, one can evaluate the strength and weaknesses of that person. The date of birth of an individual is represented as his or her base number that is used in numerology. Let us see how the various number has its own nature and behaviour pattern.Also Read - Weekly Numerology Prediction, September 6 to September 11: What’s in Store For You This Week?

Let’s first understand how to calculate birth number and life path number :

Character Number: A Character number is the single-digit total of your day number, i.e. the day on which you were born. For example, if your date of birth is 14, then your birth number is 1+4=5.

Destiny Number: It is a single-digit total of your full date of birth. For example, your full date of birth is 14.4.2001, then by adding all the numbers in the date we get 3, so 3 is your destiny number.

Number 1: Sun is the master planet for people born on 1, 10, 19 and 28 of any month. The number one people are mostly hard-working and egoistic. People with base number 1 are even ready to fight for the own good of their reputation. However, they are kind and are of helping nature. These people don’t like to show off and do not get along well with people who do unnecessary show-off. People with base number 1 are blessed with a clear sense of purpose. Nothing can come in a way if they decide to do something. Number one people have the potential to become great leaders.

Number 2: People born on 2, 11, 20 and 29 of any month are governed by the master planet Moon. People with base number 2 are calm by nature and always stay cheerful and happy. However, they easily become upset when any problem comes across in their life. Number 2 people like to fight for their dignity but try to avoid getting involved in a useless dispute. Besides, number two people know how to operate with others and can often settle conflicts. These people like to be in a light and entertaining environment. Their simple nature sometimes put them at loss. They also tend to get cheated by their close ones.

Number 3: People born on 3, 12, and 30 of any month are ruled by the planet Jupiter. The people of base number 3 are serious by nature and are thoughtful. These people are very conscious of things and are very careful about their prestige and position. They always think that their dignity should not get hampered. They behave like a very mature person. Number 3 people take special care to come across as role models in front of the young ones. These people a very creative and refine almost any profession. On the work front, they try to establish their superiority and due to this, many times, they suffer losses.

Number 4: People born on 4, 13, 22 and 31 of any month are governed by the planet Rahu. People with base number 4 are aggressive and want to achieve quick success. These people usually get engaged in excessive work that they become unaware of their surroundings. Number 4 people do not like any kind of interference in their works. Although they like to be in solitude many times they like to socialize as well.

Number 4 people have the stability that allows them to follow the work till the end. Even though number 4 people are practical, they don’t appreciate inconsistencies and can be a little rigid.

Number 5: People born on 5, 14, and 23 of any month are governed by the planet Mars. People of base number 5 are soft-spoken, organized, articulate behaviour and have a friendly attitude towards others. These people have very cordial behaviour that even if their self-esteem gets hurt, they hide the embarrassment and do not challenge instantly. People get impressed with number 5 people because of their soft-spoken nature. Leaders with base number 5 are good and they review their actions when it is ineffective. They do not indulge in counter attacks when people find faults in their leadership, instead, they quietly try to correct their faults.

Number 6: Those born on 6, 15 and 24 of any month are base number 6 and they are governed by the planet Venus. These people behave favourably in society to be considered an ideal. Irrespective of any bitter feelings towards them, number 6 people try to maintain good behaviour with everyone. They expect support from others for their work. If they do not get that support, then they try to carry on by referring to others. Number 6 people love to groom themselves with good clothes and try to look attractive. These people are known for their encouraging nature. They are fair in their decision and have a sense of justice.

Number 7: People born on 7, 16 and 25 of any month comes under base number 7 and they are governed by the planet Neptune. These people are intelligent and their behaviour with everyone is great. They win the hearts of everyone with their conduct. They do not believe in short-cut to success. They believe in hard work to achieve goals in their career. They do not like people who do sweet talk to be in good books. Due to their superior intellect and observant nature, number 7 people achieve great heights in their career. However, they suffer because of their excessively soft nature as others consider their humility to be their weakness. Their greatest weakness is usually overthinking a situation.

Number 8: People born on 8, 17 and 26 of any month are of base number 8 and they are governed by the planet Saturn. These people are calm and serious. They like doing their job quietly. Even when they are unhappy and upset, they do not let others know about it. Number 8 people are self-motivated and when they fail in any work then they try doing the same work again to attain success. They do not have a big friend circle, but they maintain a strong bond with their small set of friends. They open about their feelings only with some close ones.

Number 9: People born on 9, 18 and 27 comes under base number 9 and is governed by the planet Mercury. These people are aggressive by nature and are also leaders. They invest all their energies in doing a particular job. Base number 9 people are not bothered about their position in society they rather focus on accomplishing their work. These people are entrusted with new works/assignments because of their leadership characteristics. Sometimes, due to their short temper, they face losses. Number 9 people do not like solitude.

(About Dr Madhu Kotiya: A renowned tarot mentor, numerologist, Vastu expert, a spiritual and a psychic healer. She is also a channel to archangels and ascended masters. She has devoted her life to the mystic world of tarot since 1998 and laid the foundation of MShezaim Institute of Tarot and Divination in 2002 to promote the study of tarot and divination. Over the years, she has provided her services and helped many people through her psychic ability and healing powers. She has worked on several areas that include depression, addictions, fears and phobias, emotional traumas, concentration issues and relationship problems.)