The prolonged lockdown, deteriorating mental and physical health, and extended work from home period feels like a big laugh that the universe is having at our expense. The entire ordeal of COVID-19 is nothing short of an ultimate nightmare that we are trying desperately to leave behind and move forward. Millions of people worldwide are directly or indirectly affected by this pandemic. And, though now we have a hold on this horror, there was a time when even advanced medical equipment, years of evolution and technology were as helpless as the general public. At such a juncture, when hope and positivity were hard to find, vibrant, enigmatic and absolutely mystical pieces of polished minerals called gemstones or healing crystals came as a shining ray of sunshine.Also Read - 5 Most Common Lifestyle Mistakes That Are Damaging Your Health

For ages, gemstones have been known for their powerful aura and spiritual, physical and psychological healing characteristics. It is said that genuine gemstones are like sophisticated and subtle friends that don’t ask for anything in return but always support and envelop you in soothing and relaxing vibes. And, because the prevailing tough times have made it increasingly difficult for people to stay optimistic and at peace, most millennial and Gen Z crowd have started relying on the exceptional benefits of gemstones. In fact, at present, these gorgeous healing crystals are not only used for their out-of-this-world healing properties but also for the unique and paradoxical fashion trend they present. Everyone is tranquillized by gemstones’ extraordinary visuals and healing qualities, from ordinary people to legendary celebrities. Also Read - Deepika Padukone Recalls Battling Depression And How Her Mother Realised 'The Crying Wasn't Usual'

Why do the conventional properties of gemstones influence modern-age generations? Also Read - Check For Symptoms of PCOS If You Experience Anxiety Often, Says Expert

It is right to fight, challenge and even change the many stereotypical notions our ancestors have followed in the past. However, we should also accept the things they have done right. This is one of the biggest reasons why the modern era is far more acceptable and open to addressing the usage of traditional knowledge in the contemporary world. The ultimate power of healing crystals is no longer just mythical lore as the world is continuously witnessing numerous metaphysical phenomena. For example, the spectacular growth of many celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan and AR Rahman has proved that the usage of authentic gemstones and a tiny bit of faith can completely change the course of your life.

Following the footsteps of many Indian and international celebrities, generations today choose to wear these colourful and incredibly pretty gemstones to gain spiritual entitlement, emotional solace, physical health and peace in life. Moreover, these gemstones are said to surround the wearer with positivity and boost inner confidence, making it easier to make life-changing decisions. In addition, gemstones attract good fortune as sometimes all you need is a little push to reach new heights.

It is pertinent to mention that according to India Brand Equity Foundation, owing to 500 manufacturing units, Indian Gems and Jewellery contribute to 30% of the total exports. Moreover, given the exponentially increasing demands of healing crystals and gemstones, in April 2021, India imported gems and jewellery worth USD 2.19 billion. The aforementioned statistics clearly imply that the industry is rapidly growing and blooming even during these challenging times. And if the current trend continues, the growth will be exponential in the near future.

Bottom Line

No matter how expensive medicine is, it won’t work effectively until you start trusting the fact that it can make you better. Similarly, even the rarest, exorbitant and powerful gemstone will be just a stone until the wearer starts believing in it. So, whether you are going through a rough breakup, financial difficulties, work-life pressure or feeling isolated and discouraged, putting your faith in these tiny and sparkling gemstones can assist you in becoming successful, satisfied and happy in life.

(Inputs by Nitin Yadav, Founder and CEO at GemPundit)